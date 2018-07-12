Senate President: I believe we must continue steps to suspend President

Senate President Calin Popescu Tariceanu said on Thursday evening that in his opinion the steps to suspend President Klaus Iohannis should continue, adding, however, that if the head of state observes the Constitution and lets the "filth" of the parallel state come to surface, then this topic shouldn't be "the first concern."

"As long as the President observes the Constitution, lets things take on their natural course in this demarche to pull out the filth - the filth meaning all the parallel state components - , I don't know if the suspension must be the first concern. There must be a solid political and constitutional reason, but I believe that these demarches must be continued. We cannot think that now that Coldea was dismissed, if Kovesi was revoked, the problem has been solved! (...) I don't think the problem has been solved," Tariceanu told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.