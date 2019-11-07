Senate President Melescanu, Ambassador Alhajeri discuss strengthening cooperation between Romania and Kuwait

Senate President Teodor Melescanu received on Wednesday the Ambassador of the Kuwait State to Romania, Talal Mansour Alhajeri, on which occasion the two officials discussed about both countries' political desire to strengthen cooperation and continue to develop bilateral dialogue.

"During the meeting, the parties evoked the excellent bilateral relations and emphasized on their common will of further strengthening cooperation in such fields of common interest. The Senate President spoke about Romania's desire to continue to develop bilateral dialogue with Kuwait, while mentioning the importance of parliamentary cooperation and its role in deepening mutual knowledge," showed a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday by the Senate.Melescanu also voiced satisfaction with the appointment of a Romanian diplomat as Ambassador of the European Union to Kuwait, more proof of the cooperation tradition Romania shares with the states in the Persian Gulf Area and the Middle East in general.