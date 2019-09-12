Senate President Melescanu on his exclusion from ALDE: I will seek justice in court

Senate President Teodor Melescanu announced on Thursday that he will seek justice in court after being excluded from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE).

He believes that this decision is unconstitutional and illegal.

"Unfortunately, this decision to exclude me from the ALDE has been made which is perfectly illegal and which, in fact, doesn't exist. It wasn't included on the agenda, it didn't appeared on any document, it was a matter that was read in the meeting. Therefore, from my point of view, it is inapplicable, it is unconstitutional, it contravenes to the Regulation on the rights of parliamentarians and, for this reason, I was left with only one way, to seek my justice in court. And I'll do it," Melescanu stated.