Senate President says Romania is prepared for Ukraine refugees

President of the Senate and head of the National Liberal Party Florin Citu declared today that Romania is ready to take in refugees from Ukraine, stating that in the first stage the incurred expenses could be covered from the budget of the local authorities and settled by the government later on, Agerpres reports.

"I know that the Ministry of the Interior is getting the documentation ready. Romania is prepared. We also had a discussion inside the party. We have Liberal County Council presidents in border counties, and in Suceava and in Maramures we also have Liberal mayors. I told them that they must be ready to offer all the necessary conditions to those who flee to Romania, to accommodate them, offer them all the conditions for them to not suffer. It's a difficult moment. The County Council presidents have taken measures as early as yesterday. President of the Suceava County Council Gheorghe Flutur had a meeting scheduled this morning with the mayors in the area," Citu said today at the Senate.Asked if refugee camps will be organized in the north of the country, the Liberal leader replied: "I don't know if there will be camps. We must use the resources we have. There are guest houses we can settle them in. At the same time, they should not stop in the north, we can move them southwards - and on this we had discussions with several Liberal Council presidents, in order to identify areas where the refugees from Suceava and Maramures could be transferred." Citu also mentioned that in the end the local authorities could have their expenses reimbursed by the government.