Senate President Tariceanu asks President Iohannis to sign decree dismissing PG from office

Senate President Calin Popescu Tariceanu asks President Klaus Iohannis to sign the decree dismissing Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar from office, because the latter is among the characters "who sadly bring to mind the dirty games they played" for the former communist regime according to Agerpres.

"Today, I ask you Mr President to get in your constitutional role as the guarantor of democracy and ungently sign the decree dismissing the Prosecutor General from office, a request which, independently of the abovementioned facts, which do nothing else but worsen things, has already been sent by the Justice Minister. (...) It's about the terrifying disclosures, according to which Romania's Prosecutor General, a person who should be a model of ethics and conduct for the magistrates of this country, would have been among the characters who sadly bring to mind the dirty games they played for the former communist regime," Tariceanu mentions in an open letter sent on Wednesday.