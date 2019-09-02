Senate President Tariceanu informs colleagues in Standing Bureau about his resignation as Senate President

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, leader of ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), informed his colleagues in the Standing Bureau that he will announce on Monday the plenum of the upper chamber of Parliament about his resignation from this office.

The permanent delegation of ALDE one week ago decided to leave the coalition government, after which ALDE and Pro Romania made an electoral alliance to support the independent candidate Mircea Diaconu in the upcoming presidential elections.

The PSD (Social Liberal Party) leader, Viorica Dancila, on Saturday stated in Mamaia that, after Calin Popescu-Tariceanu resigns from his office as President of the Senate, one of the Social Democrats who are deputy chairs of this forum will took over as interim. She also denied the possibility that the leader of the ALDE group in Parliament, Daniel Zamfir, will take over as President of the Senate and join PSD (Social Democratic Party).