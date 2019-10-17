 
     
Senate's Melescanu and Ambassador Abouyoub underscore importance of Romanian- Moroccan cooperation

captura TV
Teodor Melescanu

Senate President Teodor Melescanu on Thursday welcomed Ambassador of the Morocco Kingdom in Romania Hassan Abouyoub, on his presentation visit. 

"Teodor Melescanu showed that the bilateral relations between the two countries are based on the mutual openness to dialogue and cooperation, with a special attention being paid to boosting trade exchanges and strengthening connections in the academic field. In this context, the high Romanian official remarked the increasing number of young Moroccans who study in the Romanian universities, which is at the same time a very good thing, for it continues the tradition of educational connections between the two countries and proves the value of the Romanian higher education," reads a release of the Senate sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. 

Melescanu also highlighted the importance of parliamentary cooperation and its role in promoting political dialogue and in getting the two countries to know each other better. At the same, within the meeting they briefly reviewed topics related to the recent developments in North Africa and the Middle East, included on the agenda of international interest.

