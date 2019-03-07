Senate's Tariceanu: GEO 114 generated many business controversies, but it has good things too

Government Emergency Ordinance No.114 has generated a lot of controversy in the business environment, but it also has good things, such as the attempt to align interest rates paid by Romania with ones paid by the EU citizens, capping the energy prices for the disadvantaged categories or encouraging companies to stop paying for labour on the "black market," President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated according to Agerpres.

"GEO No.114 has generated a lot of controversy in the business environment, but it still has a few things that I believe we should consider, for they are good things. The first thing is the attempt to align the interest rates paid by Romanians with the ones paid by the other EU citizens. The second element is capping the price for energy for the disadvantaged households. The third one, which I believe it's positive, is that it encourages construction companies to stop paying for labour on the "black market," Tariceanu underscored in his speech at the "Women in Economy" Gala.He added that this Ordinance also has a series of secondary effects that must be corrected.Tariceanu asked, at the same time, the ladies attending the event to support his attempt to stop "hatred" that seems to have spread in the Romanian society.In another line of thoughts, Tariceanu said there is need of more effort for Romanians to live better than they do now, and not after one year or after five years, for people don't want to wait that long and it's "normal."Participating in the meeting organised by the National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurs and Capital Media Production were 800 guests, business women from Romania and abroad, partners and representatives of the institutions supporting the involvement and initiatives of women in business, society or culture.