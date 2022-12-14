Senate validates Superior Council of Magistracy members

The Senate's plenary meeting validated on Wednesday the magistrates elected as members of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) in judges' and prosecutors' general assemblies, having a 6-year tenure which ends on 6 January 2029,, told Agerpres.

There were 84 votes registered "in favour" and 31 abstentions, through electronic vote.

The list of the 14 CSM members is the following:

- Daniel Gradinaru - the High Court of Cassation and Justice (INCCJ)

- Denisa Angelica Stanisor - the High Court of Cassation and Justice (INCCJ)

- Gheorghe Liviu Odagiu - the Alba Iulia Court of Appeal

- Elena Raluca Costache - the Bucharest Court of Appeal

- Ramona GraTiela Milu - the Brasov Court of Appeal

- Mihaela Laura Radu - the Bucharest Court

- Narcis Erculescu - the Dambovita Court

- Claudiu Marian Dragusin -the Bucharest District 4 Court

- Vasile Alin Ene - the Ploiesti Court

- Daniel Constantin Horodniceanu - the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice

- Emilia Ion - the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal

- Bogdan Silviu Staicu - the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court

- Claudiu Constantin Sandu - the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Brasov Court

- Marioara Catalina Sintion - the Prosecutor's Office attached to District 3 Court of Bucharest.

Moreover, the Senate's plenary meeting elected Fanel Mihalcea and Ioan Sas as representatives of the civil society within the CSM, out of the 7 candidates heard by the Senate's Judicial Committee. The Judicial Committee rejected three other candidacies because the files were submitted after the deadline set by the Standing Bureau.

There were 73 votes cast "in favor" of Fanel Mihalcea and 17 "against," whereas for Ioan Sas, there were 74 votes cast "in favour" and 16 "against."

According to the law, CSM members on behalf of the civil society can only be law specialists, who have at least 7 years of experience in legal activity, who enjoy a high professional and moral reputation and are not members of any political party.

The CSM is made up of 19 persons - 14 magistrates, two representatives of the civil society and three lawful members - the Justice Minister, the President of the ICCJ and the Prosecutor General.