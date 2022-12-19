Senate's Alina Gorghiu: Respect for Romania in Europe must be a reality

Respect for Romania in Europe must be a reality, not just at the declarative level, said, on Monday, in the plenary session of Parliament, the acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, who added that Austria ignored, through the vote against accession to Schengen, not only the achievements of our country, but also the positions of the other EU member states, told Agerpres.

Gorghiu addressed the plenary session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies following that of president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

"Your presence here, Roberta, in the Romanian Parliament, is a signal that, in these complicated times, solidarity, unity and cohesion continue to be the pillars of the European community. In the face of multiple crises, which have put to the test not only the quality of life, but and our collective security, Europe knew how to unite. The entire European political class, including the Romanian one, understood to have a response of solidarity! We all understand that the zero priority, now, is for European unity to function! But Romania, as a EU state must be respected by all. (...) We were responsible and proactive in defending the rights and well-being of our citizens, but we did not forget that humanity and solidarity do not end either at Romania's borders or at the borders of the European Union," said Alina Gorghiu.

She highlighted that Romania is a reliable partner that all European states can count on.

"For all that our people has achieved in these three decades and beyond, respect for Romania in Europe must be a reality. Not just on a declarative level! Romania is a reliable partner that all European states can count on. That is why the result of the December 8 vote in the JHA Council is completely unfair. Austria's position is totally inadmissible. It ignored not only Romania's achievements, but also the clear positions of the other EU member states. A constructive dialogue from now on is the key to overcoming this impasse. I say it clearly to everyone: Romania still has this national strategic goal that it will certainly achieve: joining the Schengen area! We are more determined than ever to solve this chapter as well. As soon as possible," the acting president of the Senate said.