Senate's Cazanciuc: You beat around the bush since you took over power

The interim President of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, reproached the Orban cabinet that it "deceived the expectations of the Romanians" and of the MPs who invested it.

"Many people accuse us, PSD (Social Democratic Party), of voting for the Orban government. But the pandemic came and we needed governmental stability. We did it in good faith. The pandemic started and the country needed stability. We did it in good faith, but you deceived us, our expectations, of those who voted for you in this hall and especially of the Romanians," Cazanciuc said on Wednesday at the joint plenary sitting of Parliament.Cazanciuc said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the government were just "beating around the bush", in paraphrasing the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, whom he called "the political guarantor of the PNL.""Mr. Orban, since you led this Government, you have been beating around the bush. (...) Once with the pandemic, you started playing. In the beginning, you did some kind of a "beating around the bush" in legislative and administrative terms, just to quote the one who, instead of being a mediator, he is, as I said before, your political guarantor. You chose to control the situation through punitive measures, huge fines, which have been declared unconstitutional. (...) You never considered, not even for a minute, to give masks tot he population and you did not announce mass testing. The Constitutional Court told you, when it sanctioned you for fines that violate fundamental rights, that gradual and proportionate methods must be used. However, instead of listening to the Court, you chose to trample on the rule of law," Cazanciuc added.