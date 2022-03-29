Senate's Citu discusses with US House of Representatives' Pelosi defence capability consolidation, Visa Waiver program

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, who is visiting the United States of America, has met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, with whom he discussed the importance of Romania in NATO, the consolidation of defence capabilities and the Visa Waiver program.

'Today we celebrate 18 years of membership in NATO. This year we celebrate, also, 25 years of Strategic Partnership with the USA. An honest discussion with Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, about the importance of Romania within the Alliance, about the Visa Waiver program for Romania and about consolidating our defence capabilities," wrote Citu, on Tuesday, on Facebook, Agerpres.ro informs.

He mentioned that, together with the US official, he sought "new opportunities for economic development for the prosperity of our countries, which would take into account the current regional dynamic."

The President of the Senate is conducting, together with a delegation of MPs, a working visit to the United States of America, in Washington, until March 30, having meetings with representatives of the US legislative, of the business environment, as well as with the Romanian communities in the area.