The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, transmitted, on Saturday, to the faithful who celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord health, peace and prosperity.

"May the Light of Resurrection reunite us all in the spirit of generosity and love of our neighbour, and let hope to trample our thoughts! Christ is risen!" said Citu, according to the Senate's website.

Orthodox and Greek Catholic Christians celebrate the Lord's Resurrection on Sunday, the greatest celebration of the Christianity.