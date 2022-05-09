Senate's Citu: Offshore law, voted on Wednesday; any amendment must be agreed in coalition

Senate President Florin Citu informed on Monday that the offshore law will be voted on Wednesday and will be sent "immediately" to the Chamber of Deputies, emphasizing that any amendment to this normative act must be negotiated and agreed in the governing coalition.

"We already have Wednesday's plenary ready. If it were ready today, the plenary was ready for today. If not, the plenary is ready on Wednesday for the offshore law, it will be voted on Wednesday and will go immediately to the Chamber of Deputies. (...) The initiators came with a form, any amendment must be agreed in the coalition, because otherwise it will not pass. (...) From what I have seen so far, there aren't any (amendments to the law). At the moment, what we have is an offshore law, if amendments are wanted, I repeat, if they are to successfully pass, they must be negotiated in a coalition, otherwise it does not make sense, we will discuss them in vain," Florin Citu specified, after the meeting of the Standing Bureau.

He was asked if there is readiness to increase the threshold from which additional income is taxed, as requested by the exploiting companies, and whether these thresholds should not be correlated with the level of inflation, with the evolution of the economic crisis.

AGERPRES