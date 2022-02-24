Senate's Citu: Russia's aggression to suffer strongest, fastest reaction from international community

The President of the Senate, leader of the liberals Florin Citu, strongly condemns the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

"I strongly condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. This Russian aggression will be met with the strongest and most immediate reaction from the international community, causing massive consequences and the most severe costs," Citu wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine. After Putin's announcement, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the introduction of martial law throughout the country.