Senate's Dragu: Procedures for excluding party member must be very transparent, based on real facts

Senate President Anca Dragu said on Friday that the procedures for excluding a party member must be very transparent, "based on clear, real documents and facts."

"We maintain that the exclusion procedures should be very transparent and based on clear, real documents and facts. I have personally been in the National Commission for Integrity and Arbitration (CNIA) of PLUS [the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity] and that was our approach. The suspension decisions, which had implications on the person's political career, were made very, very carefully. (...) First and foremost, we must design clear, transparent mechanisms through which we can stimulate our members to be very responsible in this political activity. It should not be seen as an instrument of pressure," Dragu said.

She made this statement in the context of a question regarding Saturday's USR PLUS meeting, during which proposals to change the procedures for excluding a party member will be discussed, agerpres reports.