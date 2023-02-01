Senate's first ordinary parliamentary session of 2023 opened with 'Orfeu' Choir's National Anthem performance

Senate's first ordinary parliamentary session of 2023 started on Wednesday, with the National Anthem being performed in the opening of the meeting by the "Orfeu" Choir from Curtea de Arges, told Agerpres.

In the beginning of the previous parliamentary session, which started on 1 September 2022, the National Anthem was performed by the "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" National Chamber Choir.

Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu underscored that she wishes the Anthem to be performed in the beginning of each session by a choir from around the country.

As in every beginning of a ordinary session, the composition of the Standing Bureau is to be elected.

The nominal proposals for vice-president, secretary and quaestor positions are announced in the Senate plenary session by the leaders of the parliamentary groups, the list of proposed candidates being entirely subject to a vote.

The new Standing Bureau is approved by the vote of the majority of the senators in attendance.

The Standing Bureau is made up of the Senate President, elected for the entire legislature in its beginning, and four vice-presidents, secretaries and quaestors each, who are elected at the start of each regular session.

Moreover, the plenary meeting also announces the leadership of every parliamentary group.