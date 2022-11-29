Senate's Gorghiu meets Moldovan PM Gavrilita and reiterates Romania's support for the Republic of Moldova

Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu had a meeting on Tuesday with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, occasion on which the Romanian dignitary reiterated Romania's support for the Republic of Moldova, in the context of the efforts made by the authorities in Chisinau to access the European Union, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent by the Senate, Alina Gorghiu hailed the dynamic of the relationships and the consistency of the bilateral cooperation in an extremely difficult period, remarking the Moldovan Government's determination to continue reforms and advance on the path of joining the European Union.

The Acting President of the Senate emphasized that it's important that this demarche be "irreversible and have tangible results for the citizens," the quoted source mentions.

Gorghiu also showed that the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova is also especially useful in terms of extending the political support for Chisinau, being an instrument which must be capitalised on both in terms of development and politics, the quoted source shows.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the NATO foreign affairs ministers' meeting.