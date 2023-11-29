Senate's Law Committee greenlights DNA's request to start Florin Citu's prosecution

The Senate's Law Committee on Wednesday unanimously issued a favorable opinion on the National Anticorruption Directorate's (DNA) request to start the criminal prosecution of former prime minister and current senator Florin Citu for abuse of office in the procurement of Covid vaccines.

The Law Committee's point of view will enter the Senate plenary on the same day, with the debate and vote on the corruption watchdog's request scheduled as of noon.

Liberal Senator Florin Citu studied his file together with two lawyers, at the premises of the Law Committee, and stated that a vote to lift his parliamentary immunity so that the investigation can continue would be normal.

The former prime minister emphasized that he exercised his duties as head of the government "in accordance with Romanian legislation."

The National Anticorruption Directorate announced on November 23 having sent to the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice the report on a the case for the notification of the President of Romania and the Senate for the formulation of criminal prosecution requests against former Prime Minister Florin Citu and former Health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila over the crime of abuse of office in the excessive purchase of Covid vaccines.