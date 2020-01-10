Senate's Melescanu meets US Ambassador: Parliament contributes to strengthening a framework to ensure business environment predictability

President of the Senate Teodor Melescanu on Friday met the US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, on which occasion he said "the Romanian Parliament is ready to effectively contribute to the strengthening of the legislative framework and further ensure the stability and predictability of the business environment," according to Teodor Melescanu's Facebook page.

"After discussions, I highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing bilateral political dialogue on several levels of interest, as well as in strengthening mutual knowledge and identifying new cooperation projects," said Melescanu.Adrian Zuckerman took over as US Ambassador in Bucharest in mid-December 2019.