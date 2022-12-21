Senate's plenary meeting keeps moment of silence in memory of those who sacrificed in 1989 Revolution

On Wednesday, the Senators have kept, at the request of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) parliamentary group leader in the Senate, Radu Oprea, a moment of silence in the memory of those who sacrificed themselves in the Revolution of December 1989, told Agerpres.

"I wish to have a short intervention, because today is 21 December. Because, 33 years ago, on this day, the dictator tried to remain at the leadership of the country convening a great gathering in Bucharest, very close to this location, which, afterwards, turned into a Revolution, although it started from Timisoara, I would ask you, for all those who sacrificed themselves at that time, so that today, we can live in a democratic country, I would ask you to hold that moment of introspection, of reflection, if what those who scarified themselves wanted back then has been completely fulfilled today. But this is a matter of your concern, madams and gentlemen senators, to know if we do things as we should and as they would have wanted. For them, please, let's keep a moment of silence," Oprea underscored.