 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate's plenary meeting keeps moment of silence in memory of those who sacrificed in 1989 Revolution

alephnews.ro
senat

On Wednesday, the Senators have kept, at the request of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) parliamentary group leader in the Senate, Radu Oprea, a moment of silence in the memory of those who sacrificed themselves in the Revolution of December 1989, told Agerpres.

"I wish to have a short intervention, because today is 21 December. Because, 33 years ago, on this day, the dictator tried to remain at the leadership of the country convening a great gathering in Bucharest, very close to this location, which, afterwards, turned into a Revolution, although it started from Timisoara, I would ask you, for all those who sacrificed themselves at that time, so that today, we can live in a democratic country, I would ask you to hold that moment of introspection, of reflection, if what those who scarified themselves wanted back then has been completely fulfilled today. But this is a matter of your concern, madams and gentlemen senators, to know if we do things as we should and as they would have wanted. For them, please, let's keep a moment of silence," Oprea underscored.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.