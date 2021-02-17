Senior health official Baciu says COVID-19 vaccination proving its efficiency, safety in Romania

Senior official with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES on Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccination in Romania has proven its "efficiency and safety" and will stop the pandemic.

According to Baciu, after the vaccination of the healthcare workers with the second dose, a decrease by over 87% in COVIDD-19 infections has been observed in recent weeks.

"We have results that actually confirm an extraordinarily important thing. We are talking about the fact that vaccination has proven its efficiency and safety in Romania. Over 90% of the healthcare workers was vaccinated with the second dose, and if we take a look at the data we have, there has been an 87% drop in SARS-CoV-2 infections among the healthcare workers in the last four weeks, which says that vaccination is safe, that vaccination is efficient, and that vaccination will stop the pandemic. These are data that are also illustrated by the WHO director, who has made a statement noting that the global rate of infection has fallen in the last few weeks, being almost half that of that at the beginning of the year. Of course what mainly contributes are the protection measures - wearing a mask, keeping your distance, a more rigorous hygiene, but vaccination also has an important role after over 150,000,000 doses administered," said Baciu.

According to him, it has been observed that the infection rate has started to decrease since the first dose, but the full effect, both personally and collectively, appears only after the second dose, with a maximum degree of immunity by the tenth day after the second dose.

Baciu also said that, regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, Romania is part of the action at European level.

"So far, the European Commission has signed agreements with six companies. All six companies, once they have a vaccine, that will receive a marketing authorisation; they will deliver to Romania at the same time they deliver to any other member state. Additionally, negotiations are underway with two other companies - Novavax and Valneva - which, based on the preliminary scientific data currently available, might receive the authorisation in the coming months," said Baciu.