Senior official Gheorghita on pandemic: Extremely complicated situation, fourth wave, aggressive due to Delta variant

Romania is already in a similar situation to the one Italy was in last year in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals and emergency units being flooded with patients with COVID-19, said on Thursday the head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita.

Asked how far Romania is from what happened in Italy last year, the CNCAV representative replied: "I am afraid that we are already in this scenario, it is very obvious that the hospitals, the emergency units are flooded, they are currently overwhelmed by patients diagnosed with COVID-19, leaving aside the other categories of diseases - emergencies, road accidents, burns, which we see happening every day and which generate victims in need of medical care."

"It is an extremely complicated situation. The fourth wave is aggressive and it is so because of the Delta variant, which spreads much more easily, which generates a very high number of cases in a short time and obviously for this, to limit the number of cases we need to respect the hygienic-sanitary rules, to get vaccinated," said the military doctor.