Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe qualifies for first time for European cups

Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe qualified for the first time for the European football cups, after defeating FC Viitorul Constanta, with the score of 1-0 (1-0), on Sunday evening, at home, in a play-off match for the Europa Conference League, agerpres reports.

The goal that decided the fate of the match was providentially scored by Adnan Aganovic (42).

Sepsi OSK will play in the second qualifying round of the newly established Europa Conference League competition, as well as the vice-champion FCSB and the winner of the Romanian Cup, Universitatea Craiova. The CFR Cluj champion will play in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.