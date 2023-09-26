SEPTEMBER 26 IN HISTORY

1387 - Petru I Musat, Moldova's ruler (1375-1391) recognised in Lviv Polish King Wladyslaw II Jagello (1386-1434) suzerainty, mutual aid obligations being established, Moldova being integrated in the alliance system of the Polish-Lithuanian state. The document that marked for a long time the dominant direction of Moldavia's foreign policy, opened the Hungarian-Polish rivalry for Moldova

1387 - First mention in a document of the constable in Moldova. A dignitary with public duties, he was in charge of legal and military affairs (during war time)

1874 - First international quickfire contest in Romanian sports takes place in Bucharest

1905 - Birth of Tiberiu I. Molnar, geographer, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (1955) (d. 30 November 1982)

1907 - Birth of Dan Botta, poet, essayist and playwright (d. Jan 13, 1958)

1909 - Birth of Stefan Dobay, former international footballer, coach (d. 7 April 1994)

1914 - Birth of dramatist Stefan Berceanu, posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (d. Nov 9, 1990)

1928 - Birth of former handball coach Nicolae Nedef. World Handball magazine's number 2 of 2002 ranked Nicolae Nedef first among greatest world coaches. (d. July 24, 2017)

1950 - Birth of Dan Grecu, vice president of Romanian Gymnastics Federation and international referee

1976 - Field car ARO 240 made at southern Campulung car plant gets Gold Medal at the Zagreb International Salon

1991 - Gov't headed by Petre Roman resigned under pressure from the fourth miners' riots in Bucharest

1992 - Death of translator Dan Dutescu (b. 21 October 1918)

1995 - Meeting between Romania's President Ion Iliescu and US President Bill Clinton, in New York

1996 - Death in Vienna of Nicu Ceausescu, son of Nicolae Ceausescu (b Sept 1, 1951)

1998 - Defence ministers of Turkey, Greece, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania, Slovenia and Macedonia sign in Skopje an Agreement on the establishment of the multinational force for peacekeeping in South-Eastern Europe

2005 - A number of 35 Romanian MPs participated as a first, alongside 18 Bulgarian MPs, as Euro-observers, in the works of the plenary session of the European Parliament of Strasbourg (26-29)

2006 - President Traian Basescu unveils a statue of General Charles de Gaulle, placed in former Aviatorilor Square in downtown Bucharest, currently the Charles de Gaulle Square

2006 - The opening of the 26th General Assembly of the International Association of Francophone Mayors, organised on the occasion of the La Francophonie Sommet (Summit), took place at World Trade Center Bucharest

2011 - The Supreme Council for National Defence decided to withdraw the 178 Romanian gendarmes and police officers from Kosovo, upon the completion of their mission, scheduled for December

2016 - Death of actor, musician, singer Ioan Gyuri Pascu (b. 31 August 1961).