Seven medals grabbed by Romanian students in International Geography Olympiad for Europe

The Olympic teams of geography (juniors and seniors) obtained seven medals in the 7th edition of the International Geography Olympiad for Europe, the Ministry of Education reports.

Four junior medals and three senior medals were won, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the juniors section, the following stood out:

- Andreea Soie (9th grade/ Iancu de Hunedoara National College of Hunedoara) and Vlad-Luca Orsa (10th grade/ Constantin D. Loga National College of Timisoara) - gold medals

- Ianis Razvan Costin Cojocaru (8th grade/ Mihai Eminescu Secondary School of Pitesti) - silver medal;

- Tudor-Alexandru Minaev (10th grade/ Gh. M. Murgoci National College of Braila) - bronze medal.

In the senior competition:

- Andrei Fedorenciuc (11th grade/ Costache Negruzzi National College of Iasi) won a gold medal;

- Svenja Alexia Papirowski (11th grade/ Gheorghe Lazar National College of Bucharest) and Andrei Ionescu (10th grade of the Lauder-Reut Educational Complex of Bucharest) took possession of bronze medals.

Matei Mirea (11th grade/ Tudor Vianu National College of Bucharest) was also part of the senior team.

The Romanian squads were coordinated by Mihaela Cornelia Fiscutean (The National College of Iasi) and Cristina Parvu (National Center for Evaluation and Examination) and Sebastian Florescu (Arges County School Inspectorate).

This year's edition was held online (24 - 30 June) and involved the participation of 118 students from 11 countries. The Romanian Olympians held the trials at the Tudor Vianu National College of Bucharest.

The competition included three tests, all in English: a theoretical (written) test, a practical test (viewing images/maps, networking of geographical elements, calculation and applicability in the geographical space) and a multimedia test.

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, sent congratulations to the Olympic geography teams for the seven medals.

"I congratulate, at the same time, the teachers who have prepared and supported them both in the training stages and in the educational units in which they study, as well as the parents who are next to them every day. I appreciate you and I am proud of your results, by which you demonstrate that, regardless of the format of the competitions, with in-person or online presence (the case of this year's edition) there is continuity in performance," the minister wrote on Facebook.