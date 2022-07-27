Seven Romanian universities selected in European consortia

Five Romanian universities have been selected to continue their activity within European universities consortia, with other two higher education institutions to become part of newly selected consortia.

"The European Commission is going to announce in a couple of minutes the results of the selection for the third call on proposals targeting European Universities. The Romanian universities selected to continue their activity within the consortia they are now part of (consolidated cooperation) are the following: the University of Bucharest, the Technical University of Civil Engineering Bucharest, SNSPA (the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration), The "Babes Bolyai" University of Cluj Napoca, the "Lucian Blaga" University of Sibiu. These will be added other two institutions that will become part of newly selected consortia: the University of Oradea, the Technical University "Gheorghe Asachi" of Iasi, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He congratulated the Romanian universities appreciated at the European level. AGERPRES