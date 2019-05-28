Several dozens of protesters outside MAE headquarters ask ForMin Teodor Melescanu's resignation

Several dozens of people protested on Monday evening outside the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), asking the resignation of Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, regarding the manner in which the voting unfolded in the polling stations opened for the Romanians abroad.

A group of protesters who initially protested in Victoriei Square went to the MAE headquarters, chanting slogans such as "Everybody has the right to vote" and "Teodor Melescanu, resign."

Several hundred people gathered on Monday evening in Victoriei Square to protest against the Government and the coalition in power, but also to celebrate the results obtained by the opposition parties on the European elections held on Sunday.

The people who gathered outside the Gov't headquarters waved Romania's and the EU's flags and displayed banners with the following messages "Down with the perpetrators!" and "#likeafool." Moreover, the protesters chanted slogans such as "Resign!," "Down with the Gov't!," "PSD, the red plague."

The protesters showed solidarity with the Romanians who couldn't vote on Sunday in the polling stations established abroad because of the manner in which the voting was organised. They chanted "Diaspora."

AGERPRES