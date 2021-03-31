 
     
Several hundred people protest in front of Cotroceni Palace

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam proteste București

Several hundred people protested in front of the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday evening, marching down from Victoriei Square, where they gathered to protest against the measures imposed by the authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES.

For the third day in a row, in Bucharest there were protests against the restrictions, with the participants initially gathering at the University Square, after which they marched to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, later heading to Victoriei Square, to continue the protest in front of the Government headquarters.

After about two hours, those present left for Cotroceni Palace on the route: Calea Victoriei - Regina Elisabeta Boulevard - Mihail Kogalniceanu Boulevard - Opera Square - Eroii Sanitari Boulevard.

The participants were flanked by gendarmes along the route.

For the most part without protective masks, protesters waved tricolor flags, chanted against the authorities and challenged restrictions.

