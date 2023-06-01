Several NGOs decorated by President Iohannis for their activity to the benefit of children

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday decorated with the Order "Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitment" in rank of Commander the Salvati Copiii Romania organization, [Save the Children Romania - editor's note], the World Vision Romania Foundation, the HOSPICE Foundation "Casa Esperantei" [House of Hope - editor's note], the National Organization "Cercetasii Romaniei" [Romanian Scouts - editor's note] and the United Nations Children's Fund - UNICEF Romania, informs the Presidential Administration in a press release.

According to the same source, the head of state offered the high distinction as a token of high appreciation and gratitude for the "professionalism, dedication and altruism" that these organizations have shown in their entire activity carried out to the benefit of children in Romania and as a recognition of the "constant efforts made over time for the promotion and defence of children's rights, contributing to their healthy and harmonious development."

"Concern for the well-being and future of young people represents a responsibility of the entire society. That is why the involvement and dedication of those who achieve remarkable results in protecting and supporting children deserve to be publicly recognized and promoted," states the Presidential Administration.

International Children's Day is celebrated on June 1. AGERPRES