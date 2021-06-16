 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Severely burned patient to be flown to Queen Astrid Hospital in Brussels

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam pacient terapie intensiva spital medic

A patient with burns on roughly 60 percent of the body will be flown today to the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels with the Cessna Citation V plane of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) which is especially equipped for medevac missions.

The patient will be closely monitored and assisted throughout the flight by a team of doctors from the SMURD Bucharest Emergency Department until he is safely handed over to the doctors in Belgium, the General Aviation Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.