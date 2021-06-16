Severely burned patient to be flown to Queen Astrid Hospital in Brussels

A patient with burns on roughly 60 percent of the body will be flown today to the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels with the Cessna Citation V plane of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) which is especially equipped for medevac missions.

The patient will be closely monitored and assisted throughout the flight by a team of doctors from the SMURD Bucharest Emergency Department until he is safely handed over to the doctors in Belgium, the General Aviation Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.