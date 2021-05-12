 
     
Shipment of 54,000 doses of J&J Covid vaccine arrives in Romania

A shipment of 54,000 doses of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Romania on Wednesday and will be delivered the next day to the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research in Bucharest by land transport provided by the manufacturing company, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee informs.

Subsequently, the doses will be distributed to seven stocking and storage centers in Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.

To date, Romania received 108,000 doses of Janssen Covid vaccine 8,651 of which have already been used to immunize the population.

