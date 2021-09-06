Short film 'Belia' - first place for best movie in BIDFF interntational competition

The short film "Belia" (directed by Eman Hussein), from Egypt, was rewarded by the BIDFF jury (Bucharest International Dance Film Festival) with the best movie award, worth 1,000 Euro, within a gala which took place on Sunday evening, the organizers inform.

"Belia", which took in the BIDFF international competition, where there were selected 29 short films from 21 countries, was appreciated for "its capacity of bringing to light a less explored topic, such as the daily work in an auto shop", according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Furthermore, the jury also granted two special mentions for "The Kitchen" (director Vishwakiran Nambi) from India, which "decomposes traditional Indian dancing in a playful manner in order to tell a powerful story about the woman's role in contemporary society" and "Fibonacci" (directed by Tomá? Hubáček), from the Czech Republic, who impressed the jury with the accuracy of directing and the pictorial images, but also the mastery through which he managed to integrate a universal mathematical concept in the film's structure, Agerpres informs.

Of the six Romanian short films selected in the national competition, the title for best Romanian film and an award of 500 Euro were presented to "Public Figure" (directed by Madalina Zaharia).

Marlene Millar, one of the most reputed dance film creators in Canada, Saddo, artist, illustrator and Romanian muralist, and Bogdan Theodor Olteanu, Romanian film and theater director, are the jury members who decided the winners of the 7-th edition.

Dedicated to dance productions made by choreographers, film directors and artists from around the world, Bucharest International Dance Film Festival was founded in 2015 by choreographer and director Simona Deaconescu and film producer Anamaria Antoci. The event, unique in the scenery of Romanian film festivals, campaigns for collaboration between dance people and film people, coagulating a community of dance film creators, encouraging excellence, innovation and brave artistic speech.

Organized by the Tangaj Collective Association, "Bucharest International Dance Film Festival, the VII-th edition" is a project co-financed by Bucharest City Hall, through ARCUB, within the Bucharest - Open City 2021 Program, and co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration.

The festival is supported by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim.