Silver coin issue dedicated to Jacques M. Elias, initiator of Menachem H. Elias Family Foundation

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Monday will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a silver coin dedicated to Jacques M. Elias, the initiator of the 'Menachem H. Elias Family Foundation.'

According to a BNR release, the obverse of the coin presents a detail of the headquarters of the Romanian Academy in Bucharest, the upper part of Minerva's statue in front of the edifice, the coat of arms of Romania, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the face value '10 LEI' and the year of issue '2023.'

The reverse depicts the portrait, the signature of Jacques M. Elias and the inscription 'JACQUES M. ELIAS.'

The silver coins, housed in transparent plastic capsules, will be accompanied by leaflets featuring a presentation of the numismatic issue, as well as by certificates of authenticity, in Romanian, English and French. Each certificate of authenticity bears the signatures of the Governor and the Chief Cashier of the National Bank of Romania, told Agerpres.

The maximum mintage is 5,000 silver coins.

The selling price for the silver coin, including the leaflet and the certificate of authenticity, is lei 490.00, VAT excluded.

The silver coins dedicated to Jacques M. Elias the initiator of the 'Menachem H. Elias Family Foundation' are legal tender on the territory of Romania.

The coins will be put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.