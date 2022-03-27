Simion (AUR): 'I do not want to be AUR candidate in 2024 presidential election'

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion said on Sunday at the party's congress that he does not want to be the party's candidate in the 2024 presidential election and added that AUR will support a candidate who will enter the second round and will win the race "against the system's candidate".

"I started this journey to do good for the country. Everyone has to take a step back and say: maybe I'm not the right person to be in the leadership (...) I've surrounded myself with people who say I have to represent them (...) I don't want to be the AUR candidate in the 2024 presidential election because AUR, through the candidate it will support, will send someone in the second round against the candidate of the system. In the second round, in 2024, the person who wins these elections. (...) We have a duty to understand our place and purpose here. We have a duty to prevent AUR from becoming another form that weigh down the Romanian state with parasites whose only quality is that they are party members. We have a duty to depoliticize the institutions of the Romanian state, to put a hierarchy of values at the top of the table, to put meritocracy at the top of the table. I'm not the best example to talk about that. In the first year of Parliament, I did many things that should not have been done. (...) In AUR one comes to give for the country, not to take for oneself," said Simion, on Sunday, at the extraordinary Congress of the party.

He said that those who will join his team will have to contribute "a lot of effort" to "do good to the country".

"If you choose our motion, we will demand a lot of effort from you, if you are willing to give it. Romania, more than ever, needs sacrifice and people to sacrifice for the country. Not physically. (...) We have to use our minds and weapons, metaphorically speaking, because I don't want to wake up with other criminal cases to do good to the country. Romania is a rich country that, unfortunately, has the poorest population. It got here, in 2022, because it was not led by people who put the interest of the Romanian nation above their own. This is what we must propose to the Romanians in 2024. We have a Christian and democratic program, and then we know best what it means to fight for democracy and for freedom," Simion added.

The first AUR extraordinary congress takes place on Sunday, in the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Hall of the Parliament Palace, starting with 12.00. This congress is attended by over 800 delegates with the right to vote, from all county branches and from abroad, Agerpres.ro informs.

Two candidates have been nominated for the position of AUR chairman - George Simion, with the motion "Rich Romania: Christian and Democrat" and Danut Aelenei, with the motion "More Democracy". AGERPRES