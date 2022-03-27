Simion: 'AUR presidential candidate to be elected by all Romanians by open vote, based on Western model'

The participants in the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Extraordinary Congress decided on the election of the party's candidate in the 2024 presidential elections by the open vote of all Romanians, "based on a Western model," announced the party leader, George Simion.

He said that this vote concerning the AUR candidate in the presidential elections will take place in May 2023, and those who can register for the race may also be from outside the party.

"The AUR candidate in the presidential elections will be elected by all Romanians by open vote, based on a Western model. All Romanians will be expected in May 2023 to choose their favorite from among those who register from today until May 16 in the preliminary elections for the support of the candidate by AUR. Many names have been said. I invite you, those that are here in the room, to give it a try. This person does not have to be a member of the party. Of course, we would be honored to give the country the future president, but only Romanians can do that," said George Simion, Agerpres.ro informs.

He added that it is very important that the person "with the greatest penchant for the needs of the Romanians and with the greatest chances in the second ballot" be chosen for this candidacy.

"Starting with May 16, 2022, I propose to start the series of presidential debates with all those who want to enter this competition and meet the eligibility criteria and meet the minimum popularity to start on this path. 70% of Romanians no longer go to the polls, 70% of Romanians are disappointed by the political class, so our call to every Romanian is to be the new president, if he has the necessary skills and conviction," George Simion added.

The proposal regarding the selection of the AUR candidate for the presidential elections was approved by the extraordinary congress of the party, which took place on Sunday, in the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Hall of the Parliament Palace, with the participation of over 800 delegates with voting rights, from all county and foreign branches.