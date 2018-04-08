Simona Halep stays put as WTA #1

The women's tennis ranking stays unchanged, with the Romanian tennis player Simona Halep unquestionable leader counting for more than 1300 points ahead of the Danish Caroline Wozniacki, according to the WTA ranking released on Monday.

The other Romanian tennis players of Top 100 are Sorana Cirstea, who maintained on 34th (1355 pts), Irina Begu who stayed on 38th (1270 pts), Mihaela Buzarnescu who lost one point and now is on 40th (1263 pts), Monica Niculescu who stood on 65th (926 pts), and Ana Bogdan who climbed 14 seats to 76th (794 pts).At the women's doubles, Monica Niculescu continues to be on her career's best spot, 11th (3912 pts).

AGERPRES .