Simona Halep stopped in her tracks in Wimbledon third round

World No. 1 Simona Halep suffered a dramatic defeat to Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh (aged 32, WTA's 48th) who beat her 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the Wimbledon third round, informs Agerpres.

This is the first loss for Halep after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open this year. Although she was leading 5-2 in the decider and had a match point on Hsieh's serve at 5-4, Halep was broken for 6-5 and Hsieh steadily worked her way to victory.

Halep secured 100,000 pounds in prize money plus 130 WTA points and stays on top of the ranking after the Wimbledon tournament.

Romania had eight players on the singles main board, four of whom advanced to the second round; Simona Halep and Mihaela Buzarnescu made it as far as to the third round.