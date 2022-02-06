 
     
Simona Halep wins WTA survey for January 2022 Shot of the Month

captura TV
Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep won on Saturday the survey for January 2022 Shot of the Month, organised on the Women's Tennis Association - WTA website, Agerpres reports.

Halep won with a shot along the line in the match against Australian Destanee Aiava, on January 5, in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 (WTA 250), at 6-4, 4-2 and 30-15.



The former world's number one player won the match, 6-4, 6-2, and then conquered the title in Melbourne.

