Simone Tempestini conquers Maramures Rally

The reigning national champion, Simone Tempestini, won, on Sunday, the Maramures Rally, the fourth stage of the Betano National Rally Championship, agerpres reports.The Simone Tempestini/Sergiu Itu (Skoda Fabia R5) crew was clocked in at 1 h 19 min 14 sec 9/10, being followed by Bogdan Marisca/Sebastian Itu (Ford Fiesta R5), 2 min 00 sec 8/10 later, and Sebastian Barbu/Bogdan Iancu (Skoda Fabia Rally2), 2 min and 43 sec later. Turkish crew Ugur Soylu/Aras Dincer (Skoda Fabia R5) occupied fourth place, at 05 min 46 sec 4/10 later than the winners.
The Norbert Maior/Francesca Maior (Citroen DS3 R3T Max) crew was forced to abandon after exiting the track in the first special stage of the day, at a point when they were third.
Maramures has returned to the National Rally Championship after a 14 year break. A total of 75 crews took part in this stage which was solely a tarmac race, with a total length of the trials of 142.40 km.
Bogdan Marisca is still the leader in the general driver standings.
The next stage of the Betano National Rally Championship is the Arges Rally, scheduled for June 11-12.