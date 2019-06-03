Simone Tempestini fetches Romania first point of 2019 in WRC2, in Portugal Rally

Romanian pilot Simone Tempestini made it to rank 10th at the WRC 2 in the end of the Portugal Rally 2019 thus fetching Romania the season's first point of the World Rally Championship's 2nd division, according to a release sent to AGERPRES.

With Sergiu Itu on his right, the Cluj-based pilot took off in force in his favourite stage of the world championship, but on both the first and the second day, he was hit by bad luck, getting a penalty of almost 6 minutes due to some flat tires."I'm all but disappointed and mad because I could have done better, I could have fought for victory, but that was meant to be. In exchange, I'm positive because we had a very good rhythm the long of the race and we've demonstrated that we can issue claims this season," Tempestini, absolute triple national champion and juniors' world champion in 2016, said.Tempestini and Itu finished on the 18th place at general in the Portugal Rally, a competition that proved utterly difficult, no less than 46 crews having to withdraw from various reasons.The following challenge for Romania's national champions will be within just two weeks, in the Sardinia Rally, also part of the WRC 2.