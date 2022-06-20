Simple motion against Education minister, debated at Chamber of Deputies

The simple motion against the Education minister, Sorin Cimpeanu, initiated by the Save Romania Union (USR) was debated on Monday afternoon, at the Chamber of Deputies.

The interim president of the USR (Save Romania Union), Deputy Catalin Drula, the party that has submitted the motion, said in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies that education cannot but be at a minimum point with Sorin Cimpeanu at the "helm", noting that he is "the minister of a socialist coalition with epaulets".

He said that USR has left an enormous allocation for education through PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), but the Minister of Education is not able to put the programme into practice.

The USR leader also claimed that Sorin Cimpeanu did not take a stand against the "obvious plagiarism" of Prime Minister Ciuca.

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies that the results in education are seen only in the medium and long term, never in the short term.

The Education Minister said he was not a comfortable person and that he was not reforming "between two coffees".

Sorin Cimpeanu added that he will give a grade of 10 to each of the authors of the simple motion, in the discipline of "Demagoguery".

When recalling the pandemic situation, Cimpeanu claimed that he did "everything possible" to keep the schools open.

USR (Save Romania Union) was in government, but had no achievements in any area, the biggest being the resignation from the government, the Social-Democrat Deputy Natalia Intotero, chairwoman of the Education Committee of the House of Deputies, said on Monday.

According to the Social-Democrats, it is not right and one cannot blame a single person for the shortcomings in the education system.

AUR deputies will not vote on the simple motion of the USR against the Minister of Education because "it is a mockery", announced on Monday in plenary session, the president of AUR, Deputy George Simion, claiming that Sorin Cimpeanu is guilty of not having done anything for dual and professional education and continued the politicization practices, and "plagiarized doctorates are still encouraged".

"A school must form characters and a school shall be useful to society if adapted to the labour market. This is not found in the educated Romania with which we are lied at by the first tourist of the country for too many years and which is promoted by Minister Cimpeanu," added Simion.

The parliamentary group of national minorities others than Hungarian has collaborated better than expected with Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu after 20 years of deadlock, the group's leader, MP Varujan Pambuccian, said on Monday.

He exemplified that, at least in the case of the Roma minority, which has many communities living in extreme poverty, school mediators have lately played a very important role in attracting children back to school.

"USR has always had leverage to help reform education, but I understand them. It's complicated to get involved, it means work, it means taking risks, possibly making mistakes. How to do something like this when you are not able to sign in half a year a project declared eligible, as happened in the case of Minister Cristian Ghinea? Unfortunately, we waste the time in which we should work to explain the grade repeating persons in the government," said the PNL MP Onut Valeriu Atanasiu, in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies, at the debate on the simple motion filed by USR against the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu.

UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) Deputy Szabo Odon said on Monday, in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies, at the debate of the simple motion of the USR against the Minister of Education, that there are several arguments for Sorin Cimpeanu to continue in this position, mentioning, among other things, the existence of the establishment of education for the national minorities.

The Chamber of Deputies debated on Monday the simple motion entitled "Minister. Disaster. Education without a future", initiated by USR.AGERPRES