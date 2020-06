The deputies of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Wednesday have lodged in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies a simple motion against the minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, dubbed "Romanians' health is not a funeral home".

"We submit to you the simple motion dubbed 'Romanians' health is not a funeral home', initiated by the deputies with the parliamentary group of the PSD", the leader of the Social Democrat MPs Alfred Simonis said in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.