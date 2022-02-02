Simple motion against Minister of Energy, to be debated and voted next week

The simple motion submitted by USR (Save Romania Union) against the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, will be debated and voted next week, the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies decided on Wednesday.

The motion will be debated next Monday and voted Wednesday.

USR submitted on Tuesday a simple motion titled "Incompetence and lies dim the light in Romania". Minister 'Next week' Virgil Popescu, a danger for Romania's energy security".

According to USR, Minister Popescu is "jeopardizing" Romania's energy security every day and needs to immediately leave from this position, Agerpres.ro informs.

The signatories say that the current Minister of Energy received "the chance" of reforming the energy system and to contribute to consolidating Romania's energy security, but "continued the same disaster and same deals of the past 31 years".

Furthermore, USR qualifies the energy bill crisis' management "a disaster", mentioning that the Romanian people ended up paying "huge" sums, and the people and the economy are suffering because of some "bad" decisions made by Minister Virgil Popescu.