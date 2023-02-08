Simple motion against minister of Internal Affairs, rejected in Chamber of Deputies

The Chamber of Deputies rejected, on Wednesday, the simple motion against the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, submitted by Save Romania Union (USR) and debated in plenary session on Monday.

There were 90 votes "in favor", 189 "against" and one abstention.

The signatories of the motion "Romania deserves more than thieves in public offices" claim that, through this action, they sought to draw attention to "the impermissible delay in a governmental position of a man who does not deserve it", as "he does not deserve the academic title" or "the respect of the people who work honestly in Romania".AGERPRES