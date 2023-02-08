 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Simple motion against minister of Internal Affairs, rejected in Chamber of Deputies

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Lucian Bode

The Chamber of Deputies rejected, on Wednesday, the simple motion against the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, submitted by Save Romania Union (USR) and debated in plenary session on Monday.

There were 90 votes "in favor", 189 "against" and one abstention.

The signatories of the motion "Romania deserves more than thieves in public offices" claim that, through this action, they sought to draw attention to "the impermissible delay in a governmental position of a man who does not deserve it", as "he does not deserve the academic title" or "the respect of the people who work honestly in Romania".AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.