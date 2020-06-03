Simple motion by Social Democrats vs Public Works minister Ion Stefan

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) submitted on Wednesday in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies a simple motion against the Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration, Ion Stefan.

"We are lodging the simple motion dubbed 'One can tell the PNL government after its beam' (in a swipe at Minister Stefan's explanation for why his home is overly huge: the workers erroneously cast a too long beam - Ed. note) initiated by the deputies of the PSD parliamentary group. I hope that the minister's bone pains do not prevent him next week from attending here," the deputy leader of the PSD group of deputies, Daniel Suciu, said in the plenary sitting of the Lower Chamber.