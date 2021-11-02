Six COVID-19 patients transferred from Bucharest to Lubeck, Kiel, Hamburg

Six more COVID-19 patients from Romania were transferred on Tuesday to medical facilities in the German cities of Lubeck, Kiel and Hamburg for medical care, Romania's Emergency Management Department (DSU) informs.

According to DSU, these are six patients in a critical state, intubated, stable, admitted to healthcare facilities in Bucharest who required specialist treatment in anesthesia and intensive care units.

The selection of patients was made by a team of German doctors who had been in Romania since last Friday and who analysed the state of the patients.

The transfer took place on Tuesday on a Romanian Air Force airplane.

"European solidarity materialised in actual support actions of all countries affected by various emergencies was and continues to be the preliminary step towards what we call in emergency management a return to normalcy. The joint efforts of the entire team, both the German and the Romanian teams, are considerable, with the main mission being to get as many lives saved as possible," according to a DSU Facebook post, Agerpres informs.