Six other SARS-CoV-2 patients, transferred on Tueday to Germany

Another six patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, in grave condition, will be transferred on Tuesday to Germany, announced the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

A C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces, configured for medical missions, will conduct on Tuesday a humanitarian transport mission, on the Bucharest - Hamburg (Germany) route, with six SARS-CoV-2 patients in grave condition, the MApN announced.

During the flights, the medical teams that monitor the seriously ill COVID-19 patients are made up of specialists from the Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD), and the transport of patients from hospitals to the airports will be done by SMURD and Bucharest City ambulances.