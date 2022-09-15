Six refugees of Syrian origin evacuated from Turkey have been transferred to Romania

Six refugees of Syrian origin evacuated from Turkey were transferred to Romania on Thursday, as part of the extra-EU resettlement programme, announced the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Through this approach, Romania contributes together with the international community to the support and protection of refugees displaced in third countries, by implementing the commitments assumed for the 2020 - 2021 period.

The financing of the resettlement actions was supported from the 2014-2020 Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) National Programme.

Police officers with IGI - Asylum and Integration Directorate, together with representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), welcomed the six refugees upon their arrival in Bucharest.

The transfer operation of the Syrian citizens is the result of the steps and actions carried out over several months, in order to select and accept in Romania the people in urgent need of relocation.

The transfer activity was organized with the support of the IOM, which provided assistance to the migrants up to their arrival in Romania.

Complementary to the government assistance, through European-funded projects, IOM will continue to offer specific assistance to Syrian citizens for a maximum period of 45 days, who are later to be registered in the integration programme.

The General Inspectorate for Immigration finances, through the projects it implements, the activities preceding the transfer, the medical examinations, the assistance prior to the transfer to Romania, the transport from the country of first asylum and across the national territory, the assistance provided during the transfer and after arrival in our country.AGERPRES