Ski jumping: Romania to be represented by 7 athletes at Grand Prix in Rasnov

Romania will be represented by a group of 7 athletes, 3 men and 4 women, at the World Cup Ski Jumping Grand Prix (artificial turf), which will take place on September 22-24 at the Olympic Winter Sports Complex Valea Carbunarii in Rasnov, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The men's team will be made up of Andrei Feldorean, Daniel Cacina and Mihnea Spulber, and the women's team will be made up of Dana Haralambie, Alesia Mitu, Diana Trambitas and Delia Folea.

Dana Haralambie is Romania's highest ranked athlete, 11th in the World Cup Grand Prix ranking. She ranked 9th in the HS104 individual event of the FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix held last month in Szczyrk, Poland.

Romania is currently ranked 6th in the women's and 13th in the men's rankings, following the results from the Grand Prix competitions in Courchevel (France) and Szczyrk (Poland).

Secretary General of the Romanian Ski-Biatlon Federation Puiu Gaspar underlined the importance of organising this competition in Rasnov, which is expected to be attended by more than 10,000 spectators.

"Organising World Cup stages in Romania, in Rasnov, has already become a tradition, whether we are talking about the winter or summer season. I am proud to say that for the last ten years our country has been among the 20 or so countries in the world that host these World Cup ski jumping events," said Gaspar.

Some of the best ski jumpers in the world will participate in the Grand Prix in Rasnov, where admission is free, with the aim of accumulating points in the world ranking that will determine qualification for the Olympic Winter Games.

Athletes from 17 countries will compete on the 97-metre ski jumping hills in Rasnov in two individual events, women's and men's, which will take place over the three days of the competition.

78 athletes from Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United States of America have entered the competition.

Among the best known in the women's events are Alexandra Louttit from Canada (world champion in 2023), Nika Kriznar from Slovenia (1st place in the Grand Prix competitions in 2023, winner of the Winter and Summer World Cup in 2023 and world champion in 2021), Nika Prevc, also from Slovenia (world champion at last month's European Games), and in men's, Peter Prevc from Slovenia (double World Cup winner), Austrian Thomas Lackner (World Cup winner) and Bulgarian Vladimir Zogravski (ranked 1st in this year's world Grand Prix rankings).